Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Soldiers Die by Methane Gas in Iraq

2025-07-07 05:42:15
(MENAFN) Twelve Turkish troops lost their lives after being overcome by "methane gas" while on a search mission in northern Iraq, according to a report issued Monday by the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The incident took place on Sunday as the soldiers were conducting a clearance operation inside a cave situated at an elevation of 852 meters (2,795 feet).

The cave was reportedly utilized by members of the outlawed PKK militant organization. This operation occurred within the Operation Claw-Lock region, the ministry explained in its announcement.

Following the tragic event, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler visited the location to carry out evaluations and to take part in commemorative events for the fallen service members, the statement continued.

The ministry extended its sympathies to the relatives of those who perished and to the Turkish people, also offering well wishes for a rapid recovery to the others who were impacted.

A previous statement from the ministry clarified that the operation was launched with the objective of recovering the remains of a Turkish soldier who was killed by PKK members in 2022.

In total, 19 military personnel were reportedly affected by the gas exposure.

PKK militants often use northern Iraq as a base to orchestrate cross-border assaults on Türkiye. In response to these threats, Türkiye initiated Operation Claw-Lock in 2022, targeting PKK strongholds in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan areas of northern Iraq.

The PKK has been engaged in a four-decade-long campaign of violence against Türkiye and is designated as a terrorist entity by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union. The YPG is considered the PKK’s Syrian branch.

