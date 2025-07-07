403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Multiple Fatalities as Israeli Attacks Target Gaza
(MENAFN) At least ten individuals lost their lives and many others were wounded in a wave of Israeli air raids that have struck various parts of the Gaza Strip since the early hours of Monday, according to health officials.
In Gaza City’s Al-Rimal district, six people — including a young child — were killed and fifteen others were injured when a facility that had been converted into a shelter was targeted. A health professional informed a news agency of the incident.
Elsewhere in the southern part of Gaza City, military forces attacked a residential flat in the Tel al-Hawa area.
According to both medical staff and eyewitnesses, the strike resulted in the death of one Palestinian and caused injuries to others nearby.
In central Gaza, specifically the al-Bureij refugee camp, a medical source from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported that three individuals were killed and more were hurt after an air raid hit a home in the area.
Additionally, four people sustained severe injuries when a tent housing displaced civilians in Deir al-Balah was struck by Israeli forces, the medical source noted.
Since October 2023, the Israeli military has claimed the lives of over 57,400 Palestinians in Gaza, with a majority of the victims being women and children.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House later on Monday, expressed optimism that a "ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas "could happen this week."
In Gaza City’s Al-Rimal district, six people — including a young child — were killed and fifteen others were injured when a facility that had been converted into a shelter was targeted. A health professional informed a news agency of the incident.
Elsewhere in the southern part of Gaza City, military forces attacked a residential flat in the Tel al-Hawa area.
According to both medical staff and eyewitnesses, the strike resulted in the death of one Palestinian and caused injuries to others nearby.
In central Gaza, specifically the al-Bureij refugee camp, a medical source from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported that three individuals were killed and more were hurt after an air raid hit a home in the area.
Additionally, four people sustained severe injuries when a tent housing displaced civilians in Deir al-Balah was struck by Israeli forces, the medical source noted.
Since October 2023, the Israeli military has claimed the lives of over 57,400 Palestinians in Gaza, with a majority of the victims being women and children.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House later on Monday, expressed optimism that a "ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas "could happen this week."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment