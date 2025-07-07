Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil And China Move To Unlock Uranium Potential With New Mining Partnerships


2025-07-07 05:00:52
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's government and China's top nuclear energy company, CGN, have signed a new cooperation deal that could reshape Brazil's energy future.

The agreement, announced by both countries, focuses on developing clean energy and modernizing Brazil's mineral sector, especially uranium. CGN, the world's third largest nuclear energy company, has invested over R$3 billion ($560 million) in Brazil since 2019.

The company runs eight wind farms and three solar parks across five states, supplying power to hundreds of thousands of homes. Its latest solar project in Ceará can power 240,000 homes and save over a million tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

Brazil has large uranium reserves but lacks the technology and investment to fully use them. The new deal aims to change this by bringing Chinese expertise and equipment to Brazil's mining and energy industries.



Brazil's government hopes this will create jobs, boost local industry, and help the country become a uranium exporter within a few years. China benefits by securing a reliable market for its technology and strengthening its presence in Latin America.

The partnership also means both countries can rely less on outside powers and set their own terms for growth. This agreement marks a clear shift. Brazil and China are building a direct, business-focused relationship that puts their own interests first.

The deal could make Brazil a bigger player in clean energy and minerals, while giving China more influence in the region. Both countries see this as a way to grow stronger together, on their own terms.

