Trump bashes Musk over new political party, calling him “Train Wreck”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has strongly criticized Elon Musk over the tech entrepreneur’s intention to start a new political party, accusing him of causing “disruption and chaos” and threatening the stability of the American political landscape, according to reports.
In a Truth Social post on Sunday night, Trump condemned Musk for what he described as erratic conduct in recent weeks, labeling him a “train wreck.” He argued that Musk’s idea to create a third party, named the “America Party,” is destined to fail and would only lead to further voter division.
Trump wrote, “I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” adding, “He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States – the system seems not designed for them.”
He further stated, “The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS,” while blaming the Democratic Party for already causing “enough of that.”
Additionally, Trump defended his recently enacted multitrillion-dollar spending bill, which Musk has heavily criticized. The president suggested that Musk opposed the legislation primarily because it removed federal electric vehicle mandates that had previously benefited Musk’s businesses. Trump also expressed concern over Musk’s reported attempt to place one of his associates in charge of NASA, noting the nominee’s Democratic affiliation and potential conflicts of interest due to Musk’s connections to the space industry.
“My number one charge is to protect the American public!” Trump emphasized.
These comments came after Musk’s Friday announcement that he plans to move forward with establishing the America Party, promising to “give freedom back to the people” and criticizing both major political parties for “bankrupting” the nation.
Although Musk did not specify how far along the party formation process is, he briefly shared his strategy and hinted that a significant move could occur “next year,” during the 2026 US midterm elections, when many Senate and House seats will be contested.
Musk described his approach by saying, “The way we’re going to crack the uniparty system is by using a variant of how Epaminondas shattered the myth of Spartan invincibility at Leuctra: extremely concentrated force at a precise location on the battlefield.”
