Festi Hf.: Buyback Program Week 27
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|27
|30.6.2025
|13:13:58
|50.000
|285,00
|14.250.000
|27
|1.7.2025
|11:13:07
|40.000
|285
|11.400.000
|27
|2.7.2025
|11:07:38
|50.000
|285
|14.250.000
|27
|3.7.2025
|10:14:39
|25.000
|285
|7.125.000
|165.000
|47.025.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 246,226 own shares or 0.08% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 165,000 own shares for 47,025,000 ISK and holds today 411,226 own shares or 0.13% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment