Columbus Weekly Report On Share Buyback
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|-
|-
|-
|30 June 2025
|12,000
|9.93
|119,184.00
|1 July 2025
|12,000
|9.91
|118,948.80
|2 July 2025
|12,000
|10.57
|126,861.60
|3 July 2015
|12,000
|10.78
|129,336.00
|4 July 2025
|12,000
|10.80
|129,600.00
|Total, 30 June 2025 to 4 July 2025
|60,000
|10.40
|623,930.40
|Total accumulated under the programme
|60,000
|10.40
|623,930.40
With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 60,000 own shares, corresponding to 0.05% of the Company's share capital.
Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President
For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00
SE_09_2025_Weekly_report_on_share_buyback
Columbus - Share buyback transactions 30 June 2025 - 4 July 2025
