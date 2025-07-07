Mobilezone Receives Again Awards From Ecovadis
|
mobilezone holding ag
/ Key word(s): ESG
PRESS RELEASE
Rotkreuz, July 7 2025
mobilezone has once again been recognized for its sustainable and responsible actions: In this year's assessment by EcoVadis, the company received the silver medal in both the business and refurbishing sectors. These business areas are among the top 15 percent of all companies of this size evaluated worldwide.
This year's awards recognize the continuous performance and long-standing commitment of mobilezone: Both business areas achieved silver – a result that confirms consistent quality work and continues the positive trend of recent years.
"The awards are a special recognition of our efforts and our structured sustainability management," says Bernhard Mächler, CFO Switzerland. "They encourage us to continue actively assuming our responsibility towards the environment and society and to continuously expand it."
With the repeated recognition, mobilezone reaffirms its strategic focus on sustainability and sets a clear signal for responsible business practices along the entire value chain. Detailed information about the sustainability initiative of mobilezone can be found in the current sustainability report:
About EcoVadis
Press release (PDF)
Media contact
About mobilezone
The mobilezone Group employs almost 1,000 people at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Cologne, Bochum and Münster. It offers a complete range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and landline telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business customers, repair services and supplying specialist retailers complete the range. The services and products are offered online via various web portals and in over 125 shops in Switzerland.
End of Media Release
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment