Mobilezone Receives Again Awards From Ecovadis


2025-07-07
mobilezone receives again awards from EcoVadis
PRESS RELEASE

Rotkreuz, July 7 2025

mobilezone has once again been recognized for its sustainable and responsible actions: In this year's assessment by EcoVadis, the company received the silver medal in both the business and refurbishing sectors. These business areas are among the top 15 percent of all companies of this size evaluated worldwide.

This year's awards recognize the continuous performance and long-standing commitment of mobilezone: Both business areas achieved silver – a result that confirms consistent quality work and continues the positive trend of recent years.

"The awards are a special recognition of our efforts and our structured sustainability management," says Bernhard Mächler, CFO Switzerland. "They encourage us to continue actively assuming our responsibility towards the environment and society and to continuously expand it."

With the repeated recognition, mobilezone reaffirms its strategic focus on sustainability and sets a clear signal for responsible business practices along the entire value chain. Detailed information about the sustainability initiative of mobilezone can be found in the current sustainability report:

About EcoVadis
EcoVadis is one of the world's leading providers of sustainability ratings and certifies companies worldwide in the fields of ecology, social issues, and sustainability. EcoVadis has been active since 2007 and has certified around 150,000 companies in more than 185 countries based on internationally established standards and guidelines.


About mobilezone
Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ltd is the leading independent Swiss and German telecoms specialist with a turnover of CHF 1.0 billion and a consolidated operating profit of CHF 52.7 million in the reporting year 2024. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ltd (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd.

The mobilezone Group employs almost 1,000 people at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Cologne, Bochum and Münster. It offers a complete range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and landline telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business customers, repair services and supplying specialist retailers complete the range. The services and products are offered online via various web portals and in over 125 shops in Switzerland.


