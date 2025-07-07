Boldyn Networks Accelerates European Vision With Strategic Appointments And Smart Mobile Labs Rebrand
Over the past five years, Boldyn has expanded its global footprint, entering new geographies and expanding into the market for Mobile Private Networks solutions. It has also extended its expertise in designing and delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions for customers across transport, military, stadia and venues, energy, healthcare and higher education sectors. In aligning its European operations, Boldyn is setting a clear vision for Europe, accelerating market momentum and unlocking new opportunities for its customers today.
Furthermore, Boldyn Networks was recently recognised as a 'Major Player' in the IDC MarketScape: European Enterprise Private 5G Solutions 2025 Vendor Assessment .
See the full press release here .
SOURCE Boldyn Networks
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment