Israeli Air Raids on Lebanon Injure Ten Citizens Including Child
(MENAFN) Officials confirmed that overnight Israeli air raids in Lebanon on Sunday resulted in injuries to at least 10 individuals.
According to the Health Ministry, as reported by a news agency, nine people were wounded when Israeli forces targeted the Burj Rahal area in the Tyre district.
The ministry also reported a child suffered serious injuries during strikes on Wadi Al-Zararia in the Sidon district and was rushed to intensive care.
Since the outbreak of full-scale conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon in September 2024, hostilities have intensified. Although a ceasefire was agreed upon in November, Israeli forces have carried out near-daily operations across southern Lebanon, stating their aim is to disrupt Hezbollah activities.
Lebanese officials have documented close to 3,000 violations of the truce by Israel, which have led to at least 231 fatalities and over 500 injuries.
The ceasefire agreement required Israel to completely withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 26, but this deadline was postponed to February 18 after Tel Aviv refused to pull back. Israel continues to hold a military presence at five border outposts.
