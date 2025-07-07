Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
|Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|17,630,000
|15.96
|278,938,800
|30 June 2025
|160,000
|16.92
|2,707,200
|1 July 2025
|160,000
|17.06
|2,729,600
|2 July 2025
|160,000
|16.89
|2,702,400
|3 July 2025
|160,000
|16.91
|2,705,600
|4 July 2025
|150,000
|17.29
|2,593,500
|Total, week number 27
|790,000
|17.01
|13,438,300
|Accumulated under the program
|18,420,000
|16.03
|292,377,100
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 22,665,696 own shares corresponding to 1.56 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments
-
Alm Brand_Share buyback week #27 2025
AS 48 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program
