Common Spaces In Vilnius Akropolis Have Become Cosier And More Modern: Renovation Of The Second Floor Is Over

“The upgrade of the second floor of Vilnius Akropolis reflects our aim to develop modern, convenient and visitor-friendly shopping centres. We are glad that the modernisation works went smoothly and did not disrupt daily activities of the shopping and entertainment centre. Vilnius Akropolis operated as usual as more intense works were being carried out after normal business hours,” says Paulius Pocius, Head of Marketing and Communications at Akropolis Group.

The second floor renovation in Akropolis included replacement of floor and ceiling covers, installation of modern lighting solutions, new elements of small architecture, also a modern resting zone.

According to P. Pocius, the common spaces on the second floor of the shopping and entertainment centre will be used for various events:“We see a growing interest of visitors not only in shopping but also in meaningful leisure time, therefore, we increasingly organise thematic events, exhibitions, educational activities and other offerings of enriching time off. The upgraded spaces will add to even more comfort and a cosy atmosphere.”

At the end of May, on the second floor of the shopping and entertainment centre, visitors were also welcomed by the bookshop Pegasas, revamped according to the latest concept. The bookshop of this brand that operates in Vilnius Akropolis is the biggest not only in Lithuania but also across the Baltics.

This summer, the second floor of Vilnius Akropolis will also open doors to a new entertainment area for families. Active leisure and entertainment park MaryMaris, with the area of over 2,000 sq. m, will offer trampolines, climbing tracks, slides, other attractions, as well as birthday rooms and a restaurant for families.

Customers with children may also enjoy a modern top-standard free playground that opened on the first floor of Vilnius Akropolis last year. The outdoor playground was also upgraded.

The renovation of common spaces of Klaipėda Akropolis was completed in December last year. The interior design upgrade and modernisation was applied to over 11,000 sq. m of common spaces. Akropolis Group invested almost EUR 8 million into that upgrade.

