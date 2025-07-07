Transaction In Own Shares
|Date of purchase:
|4 July 2025
|Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:
|13,477
|Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
|447.00
|Highest price paid per share (GBp):
|454.00
|Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
|450.432329
Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 993,117 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.
As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,752,690 have voting rights and 3,595,113 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
| Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share)
|Aggregated volume
|LSE
|450.432329
|13,477
Individual information:
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|Transaction price (GBp share)
|Time of transaction (UK Time)
|Trading Venue
|250
|450.50
|09:15:22
|LSE
|445
|450.50
|09:15:22
|LSE
|512
|453.50
|10:46:33
|LSE
|88
|453.50
|10:46:33
|LSE
|122
|453.50
|10:46:33
|LSE
|367
|453.50
|10:46:33
|LSE
|81
|453.50
|10:46:33
|LSE
|250
|451.50
|10:48:30
|LSE
|349
|451.50
|10:48:30
|LSE
|137
|450.50
|10:52:15
|LSE
|421
|450.50
|10:52:15
|LSE
|245
|450.50
|13:03:56
|LSE
|615
|450.50
|13:05:24
|LSE
|189
|450.50
|13:05:24
|LSE
|148
|450.50
|13:05:24
|LSE
|249
|450.50
|13:05:24
|LSE
|38
|450.50
|13:05:24
|LSE
|184
|449.00
|13:50:29
|LSE
|187
|449.00
|13:52:24
|LSE
|336
|449.00
|13:52:28
|LSE
|174
|449.00
|13:52:28
|LSE
|44
|448.50
|13:52:28
|LSE
|2
|448.50
|13:52:28
|LSE
|228
|448.50
|13:52:29
|LSE
|274
|448.50
|13:52:29
|LSE
|274
|448.50
|13:52:29
|LSE
|274
|448.50
|13:52:29
|LSE
|274
|448.50
|13:52:29
|LSE
|274
|448.50
|13:52:29
|LSE
|205
|448.50
|13:52:29
|LSE
|69
|448.50
|13:52:29
|LSE
|274
|448.50
|13:54:00
|LSE
|76
|448.50
|13:54:00
|LSE
|183
|448.50
|13:54:00
|LSE
|434
|448.50
|13:55:12
|LSE
|274
|448.50
|13:55:12
|LSE
|274
|448.50
|13:55:12
|LSE
|83
|448.50
|13:55:12
|LSE
|177
|448.50
|13:55:12
|LSE
|201
|447.00
|13:55:46
|LSE
|256
|448.00
|14:50:51
|LSE
|282
|448.00
|15:09:27
|LSE
|376
|448.00
|15:09:27
|LSE
|191
|450.50
|15:19:32
|LSE
|249
|451.50
|15:53:24
|LSE
|16
|451.50
|15:53:24
|LSE
|645
|454.00
|16:07:42
|LSE
|180
|454.00
|16:07:42
|LSE
|491
|454.00
|16:07:42
|LSE
|191
|453.00
|16:07:51
|LSE
|667
|452.00
|16:19:10
|LSE
|652
|451.00
|16:22:13
|LSE
