Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: State To Receive Heavy Rain Check Forecast

Heavy rainfall expected across West Bengal, especially in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. Very heavy rainfall alert issued for four districts in South Bengal. Heavy rain likely in South Bengal until Monday and in North Bengal until Thursday

Kolkata Weather

Heavy rain likely across the state on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall expected in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar districts.

Very heavy rainfall alert today and tomorrow. The Meteorological Office has issued a very heavy rainfall alert for four districts in South Bengal.Very heavy rainfall alert for Bankura, Purulia, West Medinipur, and Jhargram on Sunday.East-West axis extends to this vortex. This axis runs from the Northeast Arabian Sea to the vortex in Gangetic West Bengal.Heavy rain in South Bengal until Monday. Scattered heavy rain will continue in North Bengal until Thursday.According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the monsoon axis extends over Purulia and Kolkata. It extends from Kolkata southeastwards to the Northeast Bay of Bengal.Vortex over North Gangetic West Bengal. A low-pressure area may form in the next 24 hours, leading to heavy rain in Bengal.East-West axis extends to this vortex. This axis runs from the Northeast Arabian Sea to the vortex in Gangetic West Bengal.Heavy rain in South Bengal until Monday. Scattered heavy rain will continue in North Bengal until Thursday.Heavy rain in South Bengal until Monday. Scattered heavy rain will continue in North Bengal until Thursday.