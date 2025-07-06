Russia: Dialogue With U.S. Ongoing Despite Tensions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, July 6 (Petra) – Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that dialogue with the United States is ongoing, despite persistent tensions and differences between the two countries. She emphasized that Moscow remains open to continued diplomatic engagement.Speaking at a press conference, Zakharova noted, "There is a willingness from both sides to explore avenues for cooperation on international security issues. The talks remain part of broader efforts to reach a peace agreement with the Ukrainian side; however, no date has been set yet for the next round of negotiations between the two parties."