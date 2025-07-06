Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russia: Dialogue With U.S. Ongoing Despite Tensions


2025-07-06 07:06:50
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Moscow, July 6 (Petra) – Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that dialogue with the United States is ongoing, despite persistent tensions and differences between the two countries. She emphasized that Moscow remains open to continued diplomatic engagement.
Speaking at a press conference, Zakharova noted, "There is a willingness from both sides to explore avenues for cooperation on international security issues. The talks remain part of broader efforts to reach a peace agreement with the Ukrainian side; however, no date has been set yet for the next round of negotiations between the two parties."

MENAFN06072025000117011021ID1109766286

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search