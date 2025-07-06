Ukraine Court To Try Two Turncoat Police Officers For Siding With Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported this via Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

"Prosecutors from Donetsk region have forwarded to court indictments against two former employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine who took up leadership positions in the "DPR police," the report says.

One of the suspects is a former deputy chief of staff of the Donetsk PD, who was assigned to a similar position by the occupation administration after the invaders captured part of the region. In 2023, he was appointed deputy chief of the "DPR police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs", controlling the execution of criminal orders and coordinating the activities of sham law enforcers.

Another suspect is the former head of the Oleksandrivka PD in Kirovohrad region, who previously headed the Kalininskyi district PD in Donetsk. After being dismissed from service, the culprit returned to Donetsk where he joined the occupation forces.

In February 2023, having supported Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he agreed to become "Deputy Chief of Police at Russia's DPR Ministry of Internal Affairs". Based on a Russian president's decree, he was awarded the special rank of Major General. For his loyalty to the occupation administration, the perpetrator was granted the "Order of Courage" while he also awarded other "law enforcement officers" for cooperation with the enemy.

Both suspects charged with collaboration with Russia, and one of them is also accused of high treason.

As noted by the prosecutor's office, the accused have been hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied territory.

As reported, four residents of Kherson, who during Russia's temporary occupation of the city had voluntarily taken up positions at an enterprise illegally set up by the invaders, were sentenced to 12 years in prison each.