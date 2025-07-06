Lightchain AI Announces Final Presale Round After Securing $21 Million In Early Support

SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI , a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain platform purpose-built for decentralized artificial intelligence, has officially launched its Bonus Round after completing all 15 presale stages and raising more than $21 million in early contributions. This new phase offers fixed pricing at $0.007125 and is the final opportunity for supporters to gain early access ahead of the project's mainnet launch, scheduled for July 2025.

The successful conclusion of the presale demonstrates strong market interest and community confidence in Lightchain AI's long-term vision. Central to this vision is the integration of artificial intelligence into blockchain infrastructure through the Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM) and the project's proprietary Proof-of-Intelligence consensus mechanism. These innovations are designed to enable secure, low-latency AI execution within a fully decentralized ecosystem.

“With over $21 million raised and widespread developer engagement, Lightchain AI is entering a critical growth phase that positions it for real-world adoption and scalable use,” said a spokesperson from the Lightchain team.

The Bonus Round is backed by several ecosystem advancements already underway. Public GitHub repositories will be available at mainnet launch, providing transparency and encouraging open-source development. Additionally, the platform has introduced a $150,000 grant pool to support builders and innovators contributing to Lightchain's evolving ecosystem.

Key presale design elements-such as the complete reallocation of the original 5% Team Allocation to developer grants and protocol incentives-underscore the platform's community-first approach. Combined with transparent governance, active validator onboarding, and developer tools like APIs and SDKs, Lightchain AI is actively cultivating a sustainable, growth-oriented network.

This phase also introduces Lightchain's Meme Launchpad, a creative toolkit designed to help developers and content creators build and deploy Web3-native applications in an AI-enhanced environment. The platform's architecture features dynamic gas optimization and horizontal sharding to enable performance at scale, particularly for computation-heavy workloads.

Looking ahead, the Lightchain AI team is focused on expanding DeFi integrations and onboarding decentralized validator and contributor nodes in preparation for mainnet activation. These steps align with the project's broader mission: to accelerate decentralized AI adoption while maintaining network transparency, security, and community ownership.

Interested participants can join the Bonus Round and access Lightchain AI resources via the official website and community channels.

Learn more:



Whitepaper

Twitter/X

Telegram

Contact:

SHAJAN SKARIA

...

Disclaimer : This content is provided by Lightchain AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at