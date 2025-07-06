PBK Miner Launches New Short-Term Crypto Mining Contracts For Passive Income Seekers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Platform Enhances Global Reach with Flexible Mining Plans, Referral Bonuses, and Industry-Leading Security

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PBK Miner , a trusted name in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining, has officially launched a suite of short-term mining contracts designed to help everyday users earn passive income without upfront technical complexity or hardware investment . With a global user base of over 8.5 million and operations across 183 countries, PBK Miner is rapidly expanding access to simple, secure, and sustainable crypto mining.





The new contracts are aimed at giving users faster returns with low entry costs , making the platform more inclusive for both newcomers and experienced investors. With contracts starting from as low as $10, users can now mine popular cryptocurrencies like BTC, XRP, ETH, DOGE, and USDT over flexible terms ranging from 1 to 50 days.

What Makes PBK Miner Stand Out



$100 XRP Plan – 2 Days – Earn $3.50 daily



$1,000 XRP Plan – 10 Days – Earn $13.50 daily



$5,000 XRP Plan – 30 Days – Earn $77.50 daily

$10,000 XRP Plan – 45 Days – Earn $165 daily



PBK Miner's latest offering allows users towith fixed returns and full principal payout at contract maturity. These new plans include a variety of durations and investment levels, including:

All mining contracts are backed by real-time data from the platform's infrastructure and optimized through AI for consistent profitability.

PBK Miner offers a multi-level referral program where users earn commissions from inviting others. Referrers receive aof each new user, along with additional rewards as their referral network grows. It's a meaningful way to increase earnings while promoting the platform within your community.User assets are protected through-secured infrastructure, and all mining operations are powered by, aligning with the platform's eco-conscious mission. PBK Miner operates globally via high-performance data centers with 99.9% uptime.Every new user receives athat earns- no deposit needed. It's a zero-risk opportunity to test the platform's mining capabilities before committing to larger investments.

Who Should Use PBK Miner?

PBK Miner is ideal for:



Beginners seeking passive income without technical know-how



Crypto investors looking for stable, short-term returns



Global users in need of mobile-friendly and multilingual platforms



Environmentally conscious individuals who value sustainable mining

Anyone interested in earning with referrals and zero hidden fees



How to Get Started

pbkminer.com- takes less than a minuteor choose a mining contractdaily returns and referral bonuses

About PBK Miner

Founded in 2019, PBK Miner is a leading cloud mining platform committed to transparency, sustainability, and user empowerment . Serving millions of users worldwide, the company continues to innovate in decentralized finance by offering easy access to mining for all, without the cost or complexity of traditional mining setups.

For media inquiries, contact:

Alison Evans

PBK Miner

...

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: Alison Evans Email: ... Job Title: Marketing Manager