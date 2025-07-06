QIB Recognised As Best Consumer Bank And Best Personalized Advice In Middle East

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, has received the Best Consumer Bank in Qatar and the Middle East and Personalized Financial Advice in Qatar and the Middle East at the AI in Finance Awards 2025 from Global Finance.

These accolades reinforce QIB's position at the forefront of AI-driven banking innovation in the region.

With a clear focus on delivering smarter, more intuitive digital experience, QIB has been systematically embedding artificial intelligence across its operations to anticipate customer needs, elevate service quality, and drive sustainable growth.

One of QIB's most notable AI implementations is Next Best Offer (NBO), a proprietary recommendation engine within the QIB Mobile App.

Built on advanced deep learning algorithms, NBO helps deliver timely, relevant product suggestions and financial advice tailored to each customer's profile.

This capability ensures users receive meaningful, personalized interactions, supporting better financial decision-making while enriching their everyday banking experience.

Commenting on the achievement, Bassel Gamal, QIB's Group CEO, said:“These awards affirm our vision to position AI as a cornerstone of QIB's future. We are leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance customer experiences today while building the foundation for a truly intelligent bank that can anticipate needs, drive innovation, and deliver sustainable value for years to come. Our commitment to responsible and forward-thinking AI adoption ensures QIB remains at the forefront of digital banking, supporting Qatar's ambitions for a knowledge-based economy.”