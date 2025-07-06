RI Mining Launches New Cloud Mining App To Enable Mobile Crypto Passive Income

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) No hardware or skills required, just a mobile phone to start earning crypto income instantly

Gretton, England, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where technology is reshaping the structure of wealth, RIMining is at the forefront of the cloud mining revolution. As a global platform focused on innovation in crypto infrastructure, RIMining recently officially launched a new mobile cloud mining application, dedicated to enabling global users to achieve passive income from cryptocurrencies.

This new app breaks the reliance of traditional mining on professional knowledge and hardware. Users only need a smartphone to start automated mining of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, etc. With AI-driven intelligent computing power scheduling and a 24-hour income settlement system, the platform transforms complex technical processes into a passive income experience that everyone can enjoy.

RIMining not only lowers the threshold to enter the crypto world, but also unleashes the huge potential of mobile Internet in the field of wealth management. This is not only the launch of an App, but also a positive response and accelerated promotion of the future digital financial ecosystem.





Join RI Mining, just three steps to start your daily crypto passive income journey

Step 1: Register an account and start a dedicated cloud mining machine

Visit and register an account using your email address. New users can immediately receive a welcome bonus of up to $15, and can also receive $0.6 for daily login, without having to recharge to experience it.

Step 2: Select a contract and flexibly configure your investment plan

According to your budget and profit target, you can choose mining machine contracts with different periods, supporting a variety of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, etc. The system will automatically complete the computing power scheduling and profit optimization without manual operation.

Step 3: Start mining and enjoy daily automatic settlement

After the contract is launched, mining will be fully automated, and the platform will settle mining revenue daily and automatically credit it to your account. You can check the revenue details in the App at any time, withdraw flexibly, and the growth of encrypted wealth is within your reach.

RI Mining's new mining app redefines the mobile passive income experience

Fully automatic operation, zero technical threshold

Users do not need to select a mining pool or perform complex configurations. The system will automatically identify the crypto assets with the best current returns and conduct intelligent mining. The entire process does not require intervention, realizing the true meaning of "mobile phone in hand, income is coming".

Support multiple mainstream currencies, free and flexible

The platform supports a variety of cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT and USDC. Users can choose the payment method according to their personal preferences to achieve diversified asset allocation.

Driven by clean energy, committed to sustainable development

To reduce the impact on the environment, RIMining actively uses clean renewable energy to power its global data centers. While promoting the development of green finance, it also helps to create a more environmentally friendly crypto ecosystem.

Enterprise-level security, transparent and traceable data

The app integrates McAfee® network security system and Cloudflare® DDoS attack protection to ensure that all user data and transaction processes are safe and secure. The platform provides real-time revenue statistics and transparent records of the entire process, and users can view revenue and withdrawal details in the control panel at any time.

Global service network, comprehensive local support

RIMining's services have covered more than 190 countries, supporting multi-language interfaces and localized customer service, ensuring that global users can operate smoothly and receive timely support in any time zone and any language environment.

About RI Mining: A technology-driven global cloud mining leader

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the UK, RIMining is the world's leading cryptocurrency cloud mining platform. The company has more than 80 mining farms around the world, covering more than 190 countries and has accumulated more than 18 million users.With advanced technology and stable operations, RIMining provides efficient, secure and low-threshold multi-currency automated mining services to users around the world, and is committed to creating a transparent, convenient and sustainable digital asset ecosystem.

RI Mining's new cloud mining app: safe and sustainable, creating a reliable green investment platform

In the field of crypto mining, safety and sustainable development are the core elements that users care about most. RIMining's new generation of cloud mining apps not only provides convenient passive income, but also always adheres to compliant operations and green concepts. The platform strictly follows the UK Corporate Governance Code (2014) to ensure that all investment activities are operated safely within the legal and regulatory framework, and user assets are always protected. At the same time, RIMining's global mines are powered by renewable energy, comprehensively promoting carbon-neutral mining and reducing the impact on the environment. Through technological innovation and responsible operations, RIMining is leading cloud mining towards a more transparent, greener and more trustworthy future.

A new era of mobile mining starts with RI Mining

With the release of the new cloud mining app, RIMining is reshaping the mobile encrypted asset value-added experience with technological innovation and minimalist operation. It not only makes mining smarter and more environmentally friendly, but also allows every user to easily start their own digital wealth growth path without the need for hardware or threshold.

Join RIMining now and start your mobile mining journey, making crypto profits within reach, and the future starts from this moment.

Official website:

Email: ...

APP download:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: EVANS Mark Email: ... Job Title: manager