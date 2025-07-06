SIX Mining Unveils Premier Cloud Mining Platform With Daily Passive Income & Enhanced Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free Starter Contracts, Multi-Currency Support, and Green-Energy Infrastructure Empower Global Users

Loughborough, UK, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIX Mining is thrilled to announce the official rollout of its upgraded cloud mining service, designed to bring daily passive income to users worldwide. Leveraging free daily contracts , comprehensive cryptocurrency support, and a clean-energy infrastructure, this launch marks the next phase in making crypto mining accessible, secure, and eco-conscious.





Empowering Global Earnings with Zero Barriers

In today's market volatility, SIX Mining offer a refuge through steady, automated earnings. New users receive a free $12 daily contract upon registration-no hardware, no upfront cost, no technical setup. Automatic payouts arrive every 24 hours, and users can scale with flexible plans ranging from $10 to $100,000 , available for terms between 1 and 50 days.

Multi-Currency Options & XRP Growth

Expanding on its multi-asset strategy (BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, SOL, USDT, USDC), SIX Mining has introduced over 10 XRP-specific plans , reflecting an impressive 378% growth in weekly uptake seen in leading platforms. These contracts deliver fixed daily returns, with clear principal returns at maturity, backed by AI-optimized mining infrastructure .

Secure, Transparent, and Sustainable

SIX Mining's enhancements include:



Robust Security : Infrastructure fortified with Cloudflare and McAfee , ensuring dependable uptime and protection.



Green-Energy Operations : Mining farms powered by renewable sources-hydro, wind, and solar.



Enterprise Transparency : Exact contract terms, no hidden fees, with real-time earning visibility.



Global Availability : Accessible in over 180 countries , with a 8/5 Trustpilot rating praising its reliability and responsiveness.

Mobile & Desktop Convenience : Easily manage mining through both web and app interfaces.



Real Results, Real Trust

According to recent data, SIX Mining now supports more than 7 million active users , with notable praise from the crypto community:

“I log in each morning to find my balance growing-no effort, no worries.”

“Free daily contracts and transparent earnings make this platform stand out.”

These testimonials mirror the kind of satisfaction reported by BAY Miner users, who have also celebrated steady daily BTC returns in a trusted environment.

Easy to Get Started

Visitor download the mobile app.Register for free and claim yourStart earning immediately-view real-time returns and expand your plans at any time.Withdraw profits or reinvest earnings via a user-friendly dashboard.

A Forward-Thinking Roadmap

Inspired by Bay Miner's recent success, SIX Mining is set to implement:



Extended BTC cloud plan integration



Further optimization of AI-driven contract performance

Rollout of novel energy-saving initiatives in mining centers



The company is positioned to redefine cloud mining standards by marrying sustainability, accessibility, and consistent earnings.

Final Takeaway

In a market defined by change, SIX Mining delivers clarity, ease, and reliability. By fusing free starter deals, multi-coin flexibility, green-energy infrastructure, and industry-leading security, SIX Mining is setting the new benchmark for global cloud-based crypto mining.

About SIX Mining

SIX Mining is a UK-based cloud mining platform committed to democratizing access to cryptocurrency mining. Serving over 7 million users, the platform leverages green energy and enterprise-grade security to provide transparent, flexible, and low-friction earning opportunities.

Official Website:

Contact: ...

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: Six Mining Email: ... Job Title: Marketing