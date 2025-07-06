403
S. Korea’s Ousted Leader Faces Fresh Arrest Warrant
(MENAFN) A special counsel has moved to secure an arrest warrant for former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, citing allegations connected to his brief declaration of martial law in December of last year, local media outlets reported on Sunday.
Cho Eun-suk, heading the independent counsel, submitted the arrest warrant request to the Seoul Central District Court. The charges against Yoon include abuse of power, falsification of official documents, violation of the Presidential Security Act, and obstruction of official duties, according to media.
However, the warrant does not include a charge of treason.
This marks the second attempt by the prosecution, following the court's rejection of their initial request last month. The counsel has yet to clarify the specific grounds for this new warrant request.
Since its formation last month, the special counsel has conducted a thorough investigation into Yoon, focusing on charges of insurrection, among others. The former president was questioned for several hours on Saturday but has denied all allegations during his interrogations.
Yoon’s presidency ended after his failed attempt to declare martial law. He was arrested and charged in January for abuse of power and leading an insurrection, making him the first sitting South Korean president to be detained. However, Yoon was released from custody in March after a district court reversed his arrest, permitting him to stand trial without imprisonment.
