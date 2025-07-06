AIXA Miner Sets A New Benchmark In Passive Income Through Mobile Cloud Mining

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Secure, Eco-Friendly Crypto Earnings Begin at Just $100 - No Tech Required DENVER, CO, July 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global interest in sustainable and hands-off crypto income continues to rise, AIXA Miner introduces an all-new mobile-first cloud mining platform that delivers daily earnings from Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin-without any hardware investment or energy bills. This launch marks a major shift in cloud mining technology, combining AI optimization, green power, and industry-grade compliance to empower everyday investors.

Why the Timing Matters Against the backdrop of increasing inflation and growing complexity in traditional crypto mining, AIXA Mine emerges as the timely antidote. The 2024 Bitcoin halving has left hash rates climbing, yet many individual miners lack the resources to keep pace. AIXA Miner bridges the gap by offering:

Full licensure and regulatory compliance

Immediate accessibility via mobile and desktop-no setup delays Automated daily payouts directly to users' bank accounts in USDT or crypto AI-Powered, Eco-Conscious Mining AIXA Miner leverages AI-driven resource management with a global network of clean-energy data centers to maximize efficiency and returns:

AI optimization shifts hashing power to the most profitable networks in real time

100% green energy from solar, wind, and hydropower reduces operational carbon impact No hardware or electricity costs -just open the app and start mining Entry-Level Contracts from $100 With simplicity at its core, AIXA Miner launches its service with scalable short-term plans:

Plan Size Duration Daily Income (~%) $100 trial 1 day $2 (2%) $1,000 5 days $19.10/day $5,200 15 days $83.72/day $30,000 20 days $606/day $50,000 20 days $1,050/day

Payouts are processed automatically, and users can withdraw or compound earnings anytime.

Security You Can Trust

With strict regulatory and safety measures, AIXA Miner offers unmatched peace of mind:



Bank-level protections : EV SSL encryption, DDoS defense, and cold wallet storage Complete transparency : daily automated withdrawals with traceable audit logs

Over 1 Million Users in 200+ Countries

Since launching in 2020, AIXA Miner has onboarded over 1 million users across 200+ regions . Its mobile-first, no-barrier model attracts both complete beginners and experienced investors seeking stable returns, all while tapping into clean crypto mining.

Who Should Join?

Ideal candidates include:



New crypto users seeking low-risk, passive earning options

Busy professionals who want earnings without trading or setup

Eco-conscious investors looking for sustainable mining solutions Mobile-first individuals who prefer earning on the go

Starting from just $100, the platform opens crypto mining to virtually anyone.

How to Start

Sign up at– receiveinstantlyChoose your plan and activate it in the app or on desktopWatch daily earnings flow directly to your accountWithdraw or reinvest anytime

The New Standard for Cloud Mining

AIXA Miner's model combines accessibility, sustainability, and compliance , turning crypto mining into a convenient, dependable income stream. With AI-driven strategies and renewable energy at its heart, it sets a precedent for the future of passive earnings in digital finance.

To get started, visit the official website:



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: Leif Mikkelsen Email: ... Job Title: Marketing