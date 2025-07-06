Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ugandan President Nominated as Sole Presidential Candidate for 2026 Election

2025-07-06 09:06:10
(MENAFN) Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was officially nominated as the ruling National Resistance Movement's (NRM) sole candidate for the upcoming presidential election, set for January 2026.

In a meeting held in Kampala, the nation's capital, the NRM confirmed that Museveni, seeking his seventh consecutive five-year term, would run unopposed. This means the party will skip the usual primary elections typically used to choose a candidate.

Tom Butime, a prominent NRM member and Uganda's Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, delivered the nomination, lauding Museveni's role in maintaining national stability. "The economy is improving while there's peace, life, and freedom in the country," Butime remarked.

In his acceptance speech, the 80-year-old president outlined his focus for the next term. If re-elected, Museveni intends to concentrate on six priority areas: peace, development, wealth creation, jobs, services, and markets. Additionally, he set an ambitious goal to propel Uganda from its current lower-middle-income status to an upper-middle-income standing by 2040.

"I am ready to make my contribution in the next five years both as chairman of NRM and president," Museveni declared.

Uganda is set for its general elections in January 2026, with several opposition figures expected to contest the presidency.

