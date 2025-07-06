Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Outlaw 'Deadly' Geoengineering Practices


2025-07-06 09:00:01
(MENAFN) U.S. House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her controversial statement that Democrats have the ability to “control the weather,” is introducing a federal bill aimed at outlawing geoengineering activities, which she refers to as a "deadly practice." The proposed legislation follows catastrophic rainstorms and flash flooding in Texas that have claimed the lives of at least 50 individuals, including 15 children, with several others still missing as of Saturday evening.

"I am introducing a bill that prohibits the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity. It will be a felony offense," Greene declared on X.

She further explained, "I have been researching weather modification and working with the legislative counsel for months, writing this bill."

Greene's bill is closely aligned with Florida's Senate Bill 56, which was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis on June 20. Florida's law bans geoengineering practices, imposing penalties of up to five years in prison and fines up to $100,000. It also mandates reporting from public airports and allows residents to lodge complaints via a state-run portal.

“We must end the dangerous and deadly practice of weather modification and geoengineering,” Greene said. She has enlisted Representative Tim Burchett as a co-sponsor and is calling for bipartisan support for the measure.

Greene first gained national attention last year when she asserted that Democrats have the ability to “control the weather,” a comment she made after Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm that resulted in at least 227 fatalities and forced over 5 million people to evacuate. President Joe Biden sharply criticized her statement, calling it “beyond ridiculous,” “stupid,” and labeling it as “reckless, irresponsible, and a relentless promotion of disinformation and outright lies.”

Since Greene’s remarks, several states have taken action to curb weather modification practices. Louisiana recently passed similar legislation, joining Tennessee and Florida. More than a dozen other states, including New York and Arizona, have introduced bills with comparable objectives.

Legislators advocating for these bans argue that there is insufficient research on the long-term effects of weather-modifying techniques like cloud seeding and new solar radiation modification methods. Some critics also point to the “chemtrails” conspiracy theory, which claims that aircraft release chemicals for purposes ranging from weather manipulation to more sinister objectives.

However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has consistently denied any government-led weather modification programs. Last year, the agency issued a fact sheet refuting the existence of such programs, stating that no technology currently available can influence large-scale weather events.

