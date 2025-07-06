New AI-Powered Treatment Planning App Developed By JSE

Advancing the art and science of planning treatments that heal the mind

The app combines artificial intelligence, voice recognition, & rich text editing to assist healthcare providers in creating & managing patient treatment plans.

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Key FeaturesAI-Powered Clinical SupportThe module integrates ChatGPT technology to assist healthcare providers in creating treatment plans. The AI system analyzes patient data and clinical observations to suggest interventions, goals, and timelines, while maintaining provider oversight and customization capabilities.Voice-to-Text IntegrationHealthcare professionals can dictate treatment plans using integrated Web Speech API technology. The voice recognition system includes:- Real-time speech-to-text conversion with visual feedback- Automatic 30-second recording sessions- Integration with rich text editing capabilities- Support for medical terminologyRich Text DocumentationBuilt on CKEditor 4 technology, the module provides healthcare providers with:- Formatting toolbar for medical documentation- Text editing capabilities for clinical notes- Voice controls integrated with rich text formattingSecurity and Integration FeaturesAPI ManagementThe module implements security practices including:- Encrypted API key storage in database- Backend integration without hardcoded credentials- Error handling and validation- HIPAA-compliant data handlingClinical Workflow Integration- Encounter-based treatment plan association for billing and documentation- Version control system for treatment plan revisions- Multi-stage approval workflow from draft to finalized status- Condition-specific treatment templates- PDF export functionality- API usage tracking by providerTechnical ImplementationThe module features:- Separation of concerns across Controllers, Services, and Models- Database schema supporting versioning and audit trails- Event-driven architecture- Error handling and logging capabilities- Scalable design for healthcare environmentsIndustry ApplicationsThe module addresses documentation efficiency, clinical decision support, and workflow integration in healthcare settings. Features include:- The module integrate ChatGPT for treatment planning- Voice-to-text designed for medical documentation- Security model for AI API integration in healthcare- Rich text editing optimized for clinical workflowsAvailabilityThe Treatment Planning App is now available for use by behavioral healthcare providers. The module's architecture supports deployment and maintenance while providing reliability and security for healthcare organizations.Healthcare organizations can access the module through contacting Mind Therapy Works at or 1-833-693-1972.Technical SpecificationsThe module leverages:- OpenAI's ChatGPT for treatment plan generation- Web Speech API for voice input- CKEditor 4 for rich text editing- PHP/Twig architecture for backend processing- Security frameworks for healthcare data protection---Media Contact:Sherwin Gaddis, Technical DirectorMind Therapy WorksPhone: 1-833-693-1972Email: ...

