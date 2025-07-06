African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Message On The Occasion Of The Independence Day Of The Union Of The Comoros

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the the Union of the Comoros on the occasion of the anniversary of their independence.

This historic occasion celebrates the resilience, unity, and unwavering determination of the Comorian people in shaping their own destiny. Since gaining independence, Comoros has played a pivotal role in advancing peace, sustainable development, and regional integration.

As we mark this milestone, the African Union reaffirms its steadfast commitment to supporting Comoros in seizing opportunities for economic growth, social progress, and lasting stability. We applaud the nation's dedication to strengthening democracy, empowering its youth, and deepening solidarity with fellow African states.

May this Independence Day inspire renewed hope and solidarity among all Comorians. Let us continue working together towards a prosperous, peaceful, and united Africa.

Happy Independence Day, Comoros!

