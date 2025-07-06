Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Message On The Occasion Of The Independence Day Of The Union Of The Comoros


2025-07-06 08:10:45
(MENAFN- APO Group)


The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the the Union of the Comoros on the occasion of the anniversary of their independence.

This historic occasion celebrates the resilience, unity, and unwavering determination of the Comorian people in shaping their own destiny. Since gaining independence, Comoros has played a pivotal role in advancing peace, sustainable development, and regional integration.

As we mark this milestone, the African Union reaffirms its steadfast commitment to supporting Comoros in seizing opportunities for economic growth, social progress, and lasting stability. We applaud the nation's dedication to strengthening democracy, empowering its youth, and deepening solidarity with fellow African states.

May this Independence Day inspire renewed hope and solidarity among all Comorians. Let us continue working together towards a prosperous, peaceful, and united Africa.

Happy Independence Day, Comoros!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

MENAFN06072025004934011406ID1109765348

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search