PNC Calls On International Community To Take Immediate Action To Stop Israeli Occupation's Crimes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian National Council (PNC) called on the international community to take immediate action to stop the crimes of the Israeli occupation and to provide urgent international protection for the Palestinian people.



It demanded that the occupation be held accountable before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the atrocities committed against civilians in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank.



PNC Chairman Rawhi Fattouh stated Sunday that the forced displacement of dozens of Palestinian families from the Arab Al Malihat area northwest of Jericho is a new crime added to the occupation's long record of violations of international law.



Fattouh described it as a direct extension of the occupation's policy of ethnic cleansing and forced displacement being carried out simultaneously in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.



He explained that the forced displacement faced by the Palestinian people in the West Bank, particularly in the Jordan Valley, is not separate from the genocide and widespread destruction taking place in Gaza.

These actions are being carried out by the occupation government with the aim of removing Palestinians from their land, as part of a colonial plan.



The Chairman of the PNC stressed that the continued expansion and construction of settlements and the displacement of the Palestinian people constitute a blatant violation of International Humanitarian Law (IHL), particularly the Geneva Convention (IV) and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, notably UNSC Resolution 2334.



Fifty Palestinian families from the Arab Al Malihat area northwest of Jericho in the eastern West Bank were forcibly displaced from their homes following an escalating wave of organized assaults by colonists, who have recently established new settlement outposts in the area.