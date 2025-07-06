Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Khamenei Makes Public Appearance at Religious Ceremony in Tehran

Khamenei Makes Public Appearance at Religious Ceremony in Tehran


2025-07-06 08:01:00
(MENAFN) Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night, attending a religious mourning ceremony in Tehran, as shown in a video released by his official website.

Khamenei participated in the annual event, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad and the third Imam of Shiite Muslims, during the infamous Battle of Karbala in 680 A.D.

His presence at the ceremony was seen as a direct response to growing rumors surrounding his health, which had escalated following a violent 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran.

On June 13, Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting critical infrastructure in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, resulting in the deaths of senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. In retaliation, Iran launched multiple missile and drone attacks on Israel, causing significant casualties and damage. The conflict concluded with a ceasefire on June 24.

MENAFN06072025000045017169ID1109765276

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search