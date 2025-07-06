403
Jessica Koravos Named CEO of Pophouse as Company Eyes Global Expansion
(MENAFNEditorial) Pophouse, the Swedish entertainment powerhouse co-founded by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, has appointed Jessica Koravos as its new CEO. She will officially step into the role in January 2026, succeeding Per Sundin, who will transition into a new role within the company.
In a statement, Pophouse described Koravos as the ideal leader for its next phase of global growth, aiming to become a world leader in music IP investment and development.
Koravos brings significant experience in international entertainment. She previously served as president of Oak View Group International, led Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Really Useful Group, and sits on the board of ABBA Voyage, the acclaimed hologram show launched by Pophouse in London.
“I am truly delighted to be joining Pophouse at this exciting time,” Koravos said, praising the company’s strategic growth, global artist partnerships, and strong leadership team. “I look forward to driving the future expansion and success of the business.”
Pophouse chairman Lennart Blecher called the leadership change a “pivotal moment” in the company’s evolution. He praised Koravos' global track record in entertainment and IP licensing, citing her alignment with the company’s ambitions, including productions like Mamma Mia! The Party and the upcoming KISS avatar show.
Blecher also expressed gratitude to Sundin, who helped establish Pophouse’s strong industry presence. Sundin will stay on until January to ensure a smooth transition and will continue contributing to the company’s growth in a new role shaped around his deep industry experience.
Earlier this year, Pophouse raised $1.3 billion to expand its portfolio of music rights and develop immersive entertainment experiences. About 30% of that fund has already gone toward acquiring rights to music by KISS, Cyndi Lauper, Avicii, and Swedish House Mafia.
In a May interview with Billboard, Sundin hinted at more deals ahead, stating the company plans to acquire eight to ten catalogs — with four already secured — and emphasized a long-term strategy to build immersive experiences around each catalog, not just collect rights.
Pophouse’s current lineup of projects includes ABBA Voyage, The Avicii Experience museum in Stockholm, and Mamma Mia! The Party, along with the upcoming KISS avatar concert expected to debut in Las Vegas by 2027.
