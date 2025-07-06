Arsenal Sign Martin Zubamendi From Real Sociedad

MENAFN - IANS) London, July 6 (IANS) Arsenal have signed Spanish midfielder Martin Zubamendi on a long-term contract from La Liga side Real Sociedad. He slots right into Mikel Arteta's midfield after the departures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

As reported by The Athletic, Zubamendi's signature cost Arsenal 65 million euro, which is more than his release clause as the two clubs agreed a deal allowing the Gunners to pay in installments rather than the whole fee upfront. Furthermore, it was Sociedad's request for the deal to be completed after July 1 for accounting purposes.

“This is a huge moment in my career. It's the move I was looking for and one I wanted to make. As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are. I set my sights on Arsenal because their style of play is a good fit for me. They have shown their potential recently and the best is yet to come," said Zubamendi in a statement.

The 26-year-old arrives from Real Sociedad, for whom he made 236 appearances in all competitions at first-team level after graduating from the club's academy. In April 2021, Zubamendi helped Sociedad win the delayed 2019/20 Copa del Rey against intercity rivals Athletic Club, alongside current Gunner Mikel Merino.

He was then ever-present in 2022/23 as Real Sociedad secured their highest league finish in recent history, ending the season in fourth place to secure Champions League football for only the third time, and the first in 10 years.

A Spanish international, Zubamendi started all five games in the 2020 Olympic Games as they claimed silver in Tokyo and has gone on to make 19 senior appearances for La Roja, winning the 2023 UEFA Nations League as well as helping his country defeat England 2-1 to win Euro 2024, coming on as a half-time substitute.

“Martin is a player who will bring a huge amount of quality and football intelligence to our team. He will fit in really well and he has all the attributes to be a key player for us.

“The standard he has consistently performed at over the last few seasons for both club and country is exactly why we are so excited to have him with us. We all welcome Martin and his family to the club," said Arteta.

Zubamendi is Arsenal's second signing this season after the arrival of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea.