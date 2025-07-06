Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
British Premier Starmer possibly to get booted


2025-07-06 06:12:33
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer could be forced out of office by next May if the Labour Party continues to struggle, according to a report by Sky News.

Labour's popularity has waned, particularly following poor results in May’s local elections, where the party lost ground to Reform UK. Sources within the party told Sky News that Starmer’s leadership is increasingly under threat, especially if Labour underperforms in upcoming elections in Wales, Scotland, and London.

“There is talk among government ministers that Starmer could be out within months,” Sky News deputy political editor Sam Coates reported, describing growing frustration and despair within Labour’s ranks.

Starmer’s leadership was further weakened after a controversial welfare reform bill narrowly passed in a diluted form due to internal rebellion among Labour MPs. This incident was just the latest in a string of policy reversals that have eroded his authority.

Last month, Starmer agreed to launch a national inquiry into the handling of the UK’s Pakistani grooming gangs scandal, reversing his earlier position that previous investigations were adequate. The decision came after renewed public outrage, fueled in part by attention from tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Starmer’s approval ratings have plummeted. According to a June Ipsos poll cited by The Independent, 73% of UK adults are dissatisfied with his performance. Fewer than 20% expressed satisfaction. Ipsos noted this as the worst approval rating for a prime minister’s first year in office that it has ever recorded.

