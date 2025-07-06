403
Brazil's Workers' Party Faces Crucial Vote As Over 1.6 Million Members Choose New Leader
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Workers' Party (PT) is holding its most important internal election in over a decade. On July 6, 2025, more than 1.6 million party members are voting to pick a new national president.
The party is using paper ballots after most states did not approve electronic voting. This marks a return to direct voting by members, a system last used twelve years ago.
The PT, founded in 1980, has shaped Brazil's politics and economy for years. It led the country for much of the 2000s and 2010s.
Today, the party faces declining support and internal disagreements. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the PT's most famous figure, still leads the country but faces a tough Congress and falling approval.
Four candidates are running for national president. Edinho Silva, a former mayor and Lula's ally, is the frontrunner.
His main challenger, Rui Falcão, is a veteran politician with strong roots in the party's left wing. Two other candidates, Romênio Pereira and Valter Pomar, also compete for the job.
Brazil's Workers' Party Faces Crucial Vote as Over 1.6 Million Members Choose New Leader
The winner will guide the P as it prepares for Brazil's 2026 presidential election. The new leader must help organize Lula's likely campaign and decide how the party works with other political groups.
Many PT members worry the party has lost touch with its original supporters-workers and the poor-by focusing too much on political deals.
The PT's rules allow the president to serve four years, with one re-election possible. The election also renews leadership in all state and local branches.
If no candidate wins a majority, a runoff happens on July 20. Results will come out within the week, as votes are counted by hand.
This election matters for Brazil's future. The PT's choices will affect the country's economic direction, social programs, and political stability.
As the party tries to reconnect with voters and respond to new challenges, the outcome will shape both its own future and Brazil's path ahead.
