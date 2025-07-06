403
Kremlin voices remarks on freeze of US arms supplies to Ukraine
(MENAFN) The recent suspension of US weapons deliveries to Ukraine may bring the conflict closer to a resolution, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
Reports earlier this week revealed that Washington had halted shipments of key munitions to Kiev, including Patriot and Hellfire missiles, GMLRS rockets, and 155mm artillery shells. The White House confirmed the decision, framing it as part of a strategy to prioritize America’s own military readiness. US NATO envoy Matthew Whitaker added that stockpiles must be preserved to ensure US success in potential future battles.
Peskov suggested the pause in aid was due to Washington’s inability to manufacture sufficient quantities of advanced weaponry, noting that some supplies had likely been diverted to support Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran.
“The fewer missiles sent to Ukraine, the closer we are to ending the special military operation,” Peskov remarked.
The Pentagon has indicated that the aid freeze may extend beyond Ukraine, as the US re-evaluates its global military assistance strategy.
The decision has sparked frustration in Kiev, where Ukrainian MP Mariana Bezuglaya declared, “The United States is no longer our ally,” despite the absence of a formal alliance.
Since taking office, President Donald Trump has expressed skepticism about continued aid to Ukraine, particularly without clear returns. His administration has not approved any new assistance packages in 2025.
By March of that year, the US had already delivered $67 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including Patriot systems and munitions, with further contributions from allies.
Moscow has repeatedly denounced Western military support for Kiev, insisting it only prolongs the conflict and risks further escalation without altering the war’s trajectory.
