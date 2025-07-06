403
Infibeam’s Phronetic.AI Signs MoU with Fuel-Tech Leader Nawgati Offering Agentic AI and Video-LLM Technology that Automates Reasoning Capabilities on Real-Time Basis
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Nueromind Technologies Private Limited (“Phronetic”), a cutting-edge deep-tech AI company owned by Infibeam Avenues Ltd, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nawgati Tech Private Limited, a pioneering deep-tech company transforming India’s fuel and mobility infrastructure. This deal aims to co-develop next-generation AI-powered solutions tailored for the fueling, fleet, and energy sectors to automate reasoning capabilities for accurate decision making on real-time basis by using CCTV-video inputs.
Phronetic’s ABM platform is a multimodal technology that combines Video-Language Models (Video-LLMs) with a reasoning model. The Video-LLMs provide insight for understanding the environments, while the reasoning models provides intelligence in contextualizing this information. Ultimately, Phronetic’s Agentic AI, known as the field agent, enables real-time actions based on these insights.
Companies often face operational challenges related to improving efficiency and ensuring SOP (standard operating procedures) compliance. Although current technologies can identify or detect these challenges, they fall short in providing decision-making and action-oriented suggestions due to their lack of reasoning capabilities with video inputs.
“While reasoning capabilities using text are available in the market, there is a significant gap in reasoning models that effectively utilize video inputs, especially in industries such as manufacturing and retail, where physical production and on-the-floor activities take place. By leveraging reasoning capabilities to analyze video feeds, organizations can dramatically enhance their efficiency and SOP compliance, which will ultimately contribute to their business growth,” explained Mr. Rajesh Kumar, CEO of Phronetic AI, emphasizing that Phronetic's technology addresses the pressing need for accurate decision-making by automating reasoning tasks and aiding to take an action.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Mr Rajesh Kumar further said “Partnering with Nawgati allows us to apply our intelligence at scale and create real-world impact in high-throughput, high-stakes energy operations.”
Mr. Vaibhav Kaushik, Co-Founder & CEO of Nawgati, said: “Nawgati is leading the digital transformation of India’s fuelling infrastructure through deep-tech solutions powered by AI and advanced deep learning algorithms. Our flagship platform, Aaveg, is deployed across thousands of fuel stations to monitor retail operations in real time, reduce pilferage, and ensure SOP compliance. We are delighted to work with Phronetic and leverage their advanced AI capabilities to enhance the intelligence and efficiency of our solutions. Together, we’re unlocking a new era of autonomy and efficiency across fuel and fleet networks.”
Key Highlights of the Collaboration:
• Agentic AI Deployment: Phronetic will integrate its Field and Desk AI Agents into Nawgati’s tech stack to enhance operational intelligence, automate customer interactions, and support intelligent decision-making across various environments.
• Go-to-Market (GTM) Partnership: Phronetic and Nawgati will jointly go to market with AI-powered offerings for the fuel, fleet, and energy sectors, leveraging Nawgati’s vast on-ground deployments, deep-tech Aaveg platform and Phronetic’s agentic AI capabilities.
Nawgati’s flagship product, Aaveg, is a vertical SaaS platform used by energy players to optimize forecourt operations, reduce inefficiencies, manage congestion, monitor SOPsand enhance compliance. Nawgati’s product is deployed across thousands of fuel outlets across the country. In addition, Nawgati powers India’s largest fueling app, serving over 2 million users, offering a seamless end-to-end fueling experience. Nawgati has also played a pivotal role in digitising CNG fleet programs across India, streamlining logistics and enhancing transparency for commercial vehicle networks. Fuel outlets of Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, Torent Gas, and petrol pumps operated by dealers of Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and JioBP use Nawgati’s products.
Founded at BITS Pilani, Nawgati is at the forefront of fuel-tech innovation, developing intelligent digital infrastructure solutions for India’s energy sector. By unifying fuel stations, fleet operators, and consumers on a single platform, Nawgati enhances network utilization, streamlines refueling operations, and offers real-time visibility into fuel availability and fleet movement. The company operates at the intersection of deep-tech, mobility, and energy, and is backed by marquee investors including GAIL (India) Ltd, Ajay Upadhyaya, Deepak Bhagnani Family Office, MeitY Startup Hub, Department of Science & Technology (DST), Jash Bhurjee, BITS Spark, and Aamara Capital.
Phronetic is an AI business vertical under Nueromind Technologies Private Limited, a pioneering deep-tech AI company and a subsidiary of Infibeam Avenues Ltd.

