403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia’s International Reserves Hit New Peak
(MENAFN) Russia’s foreign currency reserves soared to an unprecedented USD687.7 billion by the end of June, the nation’s central bank announced on Thursday.
More than USD300 billion of this sum remains frozen in Western countries due to the ongoing Ukraine conflict—a measure Moscow has labeled as "illegal."
Data provided by the Bank of Russia indicated that reserves grew by USD500 million, or 0.1 percent, during the week ending June 20, driven by a “positive market revaluation.”
Over the last month, these reserves have expanded by USD9 billion. The previous record of USD687.3 billion was set earlier in May.
The central bank releases weekly figures on the reserves with a one-week lag. Russia’s international assets comprise foreign currencies, International Monetary Fund (IMF) special drawing rights, and monetary gold.
Approximately half of Russia’s global reserves—more than USD300 billion—were frozen by Western nations in early 2022, following the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.
The Bank of Russia has not revealed the precise details of the frozen assets.
About two-thirds of these blocked funds are held by the Brussels-based clearing organization Euroclear and have accrued billions of euros in interest.
Some Western countries have advocated for the outright seizure of these assets, but legal and political challenges, such as sovereign immunity concerns, have impeded such efforts.
Nevertheless, EU leaders have approved using the income generated from the frozen reserves to aid Ukraine.
More than USD300 billion of this sum remains frozen in Western countries due to the ongoing Ukraine conflict—a measure Moscow has labeled as "illegal."
Data provided by the Bank of Russia indicated that reserves grew by USD500 million, or 0.1 percent, during the week ending June 20, driven by a “positive market revaluation.”
Over the last month, these reserves have expanded by USD9 billion. The previous record of USD687.3 billion was set earlier in May.
The central bank releases weekly figures on the reserves with a one-week lag. Russia’s international assets comprise foreign currencies, International Monetary Fund (IMF) special drawing rights, and monetary gold.
Approximately half of Russia’s global reserves—more than USD300 billion—were frozen by Western nations in early 2022, following the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.
The Bank of Russia has not revealed the precise details of the frozen assets.
About two-thirds of these blocked funds are held by the Brussels-based clearing organization Euroclear and have accrued billions of euros in interest.
Some Western countries have advocated for the outright seizure of these assets, but legal and political challenges, such as sovereign immunity concerns, have impeded such efforts.
Nevertheless, EU leaders have approved using the income generated from the frozen reserves to aid Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment