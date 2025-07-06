Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Malawi Independence Day

Malawi Independence Day


2025-07-06 04:01:28

As the people of Malawi celebrate their 61st Independence Day, I want to extend my warmest congratulations. July 6 marks the celebration of your nation’s rich history, cultural heritage, and the remarkable progress you have made since gaining independence.

The United States and Malawi share a unique and enduring partnership, built on mutual respect and a commitment to improving the lives of our citizens. Together, we have made strides in combating diseases such as HIV/AIDS and malaria, enhancing educational opportunities, and fostering economic growth. These accomplishments are a testament to the strength of our relationship.

On this special day, I celebrate with you the spirit of independence and the resilience of the Malawian people. May your nation continue to flourish, and our friendship grow ever stronger.

Happy Independence Day, Malawi!

MENAFN06072025004514009831ID1109764780

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search