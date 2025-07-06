Malawi Independence Day

As the people of Malawi celebrate their 61st Independence Day, I want to extend my warmest congratulations. July 6 marks the celebration of your nation’s rich history, cultural heritage, and the remarkable progress you have made since gaining independence.

The United States and Malawi share a unique and enduring partnership, built on mutual respect and a commitment to improving the lives of our citizens. Together, we have made strides in combating diseases such as HIV/AIDS and malaria, enhancing educational opportunities, and fostering economic growth. These accomplishments are a testament to the strength of our relationship.

On this special day, I celebrate with you the spirit of independence and the resilience of the Malawian people. May your nation continue to flourish, and our friendship grow ever stronger.

Happy Independence Day, Malawi!