Taiwan’s army marks significant development, getting equipped with HIMARS
(MENAFN) Taiwan has officially formed its first military unit equipped with HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems, marking a significant development in its defense capabilities. The island’s Defense Ministry confirmed the news on Friday, noting that the launchers were delivered by the United States last year.
Defense Minister Wellington Koo attended the unit's commissioning ceremony, where he noted that both officers and enlisted personnel assigned to the new unit had completed training in the US.
Reports indicate that the HIMARS systems Taiwan received are capable of launching GMLRS missiles with an approximate range of 80 kilometers and ATACMS missiles that can reach targets up to 300 kilometers away. However, it remains unclear whether both missile variants have been supplied so far.
Taiwan is said to have placed an order for 29 HIMARS units in total, with 11 already delivered. The first live-fire test of the system took place in May at a military base on the island, followed by additional drills in June.
Earlier this year, Mike Waltz, then-national security adviser to US President Donald Trump, stated that the United States intended to accelerate arms shipments to Taiwan. He emphasized that Washington aims to provide the island with asymmetric defense systems—including mobile missile launchers, drones, and cutting-edge surveillance technologies—as a deterrent against any potential military actions by China.
China regards Taiwan as an inseparable part of its territory, adhering to the One-China principle, and maintains that reunification is inevitable. While the Chinese leadership has expressed a preference for peaceful unification, it has repeatedly warned that force remains an option if necessary.
Taiwan has functioned as a self-governed entity since 1949, following the retreat of nationalist forces after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Despite this, most countries, including Russia, officially recognize Taiwan as part of China.
Beijing has strongly opposed US military support for Taipei, labeling arms sales as dangerous and destabilizing. In response, China has stepped up its military presence near the island, conducting regular naval and air exercises in the surrounding region.
