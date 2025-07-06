Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sets Sights On Double Century After Record Youth ODI Ton

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) India U19 star Vaibhav Suryavanshi has set his next big target - scoring a double century in Youth ODIs - after a record-breaking knock against England U19 in the fourth Youth ODI.

The 14-year-old smashed a sensational 143, bringing up his century in just 52 balls - the fastest-ever hundred by any batter in Youth ODIs.

In a video shared by BCCI on social media, Vaibhav opened up about his innings and revealed his next goal. Inspired by India captain Shubman Gill's hunger for runs, Vaibhav said: "I got a lot of inspiration from him because I watched his game. Even after scoring 100 and 200 runs, he kept playing and kept taking the team forward.

“I had in mind that I could have played longer because I had a lot of time left. There were 20 overs still remaining. There was one shot where I didn't give my 100% and that's why I got out. I will try to play for a long time like him."

Reflecting on his dismissal, Vaibhav expressed regret at missing out on a bigger score: "I feel bad that I got out on 143 in the Under-19 match. I had plenty of time but one shot where I didn't give my 100% ended my innings."

Sharing his next ambition, the young batter said: "My next target is to score a double century in ODIs. I will try to play the full 50 overs in the next game. The more runs I score, the more it will benefit the team."

Vaibhav's blistering innings included 14 fours and 10 sixes before he was dismissed by Ben Mayes. England U19 had won the toss and opted to bowl first. India U19 have already sealed the series, with one match left to play.

–IANS

hs/