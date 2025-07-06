403
US lawmaker to submit proposal to outlaw manipulating Earth's climate
(MENAFN) A member of the US House of Representatives, Marjorie Taylor Greene, has put forward a national proposal to outlaw geoengineering, a controversial method she referred to as a “deadly practice.” Her call for a legislative ban comes on the heels of catastrophic weather events in Texas, where recent storms and flooding claimed over 50 lives, including 15 children, with numerous individuals still unaccounted for as of Saturday evening.
“I am introducing a bill that prohibits the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity. It will be a felony offense,” Greene announced on X.
“I have been researching weather modification and working with the legislative counsel for months, writing this bill,” she continued.
Greene stated that her legislation takes inspiration from a law recently enacted in Florida—Senate Bill 56—which Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law on June 20. That statute forbids weather-modification operations, imposes criminal penalties of up to five years in prison and $100,000 in fines, and obligates public airports to report related activities. It also gives state residents the ability to file complaints using an official portal.
“We must end the dangerous and deadly practice of weather modification and geoengineering,” Greene emphasized. She identified Representative Tim Burchett as a co-sponsor of the bill and called for bipartisan backing.
Last year, Greene attracted attention when she alleged that Democratic leaders could “control the weather” in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, a powerful Category 4 storm that resulted in at least 227 fatalities and displaced over 5 million people. Then-President Joe Biden dismissed her comments as “beyond ridiculous” and “stupid,” further describing them as a “reckless, irresponsible, and relentless promotion of disinformation and outright lies.”
Since that time, various US states have taken steps to address the issue of weather control. Louisiana recently passed its own law targeting such activities, joining the ranks of Tennessee and Florida. Meanwhile, several other states—including New York and Arizona—are currently reviewing comparable legislative proposals.
