Russia Exploits AI In Circulating Propaganda - Ukraine Intel

"The FISU notes a number of signs of how Russia employs AI tools for propaganda, malign efforts, and undermining trust in democratic institutions," the report says.

In particular, signs have been spotted of Russia's use of OpenAI AI models to produce fake news and spread propaganda, as well as targeted specific audiences across social media.

The Russian Federation also employs trolls and botnets to expand capabilities on platforms such as Telegram and WeChat.

In addition, recently, there has been a trend toward Russia pursuing an information policy, coordinated with China, using traditional media.

The parties exchange content between Russian media (RT and Sputnik) and Chinese media (CGTN and Global Times).

For this purpose, in 2017, the two developed the China-Russia Headlines mobile application providing news coverage related to Russia and China.

As Ukrinform reported earlier President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that, in addition to sanctions against Russia, international partners should have their export control cover the latest. This includes AI technologies that the aggressor state employs in its war against Ukraine.

