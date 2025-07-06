403
Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, July 6 (KUNA) --
1961 -- State of Kuwait submitted an official request to join the United Nations.
1969 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree approving an agreement with the UN children fund, in which State of Kuwait donated USD 200,000 for UNICEF, which would provide its child care expertise.
1977 -- A company for land transportation established with a KD-10-million capital.
1988 -- Saud Al-Rashed, a renowned Kuwaiti singer who performed the first song in Kuwait Radio, passed away at age of 66.
2001 -- Kuwait national team won the Asian double-trap Championship, held in Thailand, after collecting 382 points.
2015 -- Kuwait Municipal Council decided to name the Sixth Ring Road after former National Assembly speaker, late Jassem Mohammad Al-Kharafi.
2019 -- Abdurrahman Al-Awadhi, former minister of health and minister of planning and ex-MP, died at age of 83. The deceased worked as a doctor at the Ministry of Health in 1963. He was elected parliament member in 1975 when he was named Minister of Health and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs. Al-Awadhi was also member in the Executive Council and chaired the General Assembly of the World Health Organization.
2020 -- Kuwaiti government assigned Ministry of Awqaf (endowment) and Islamic Affairs to take necessary measures to establish Friday prayers in Mosques as of July 17 as part of efforts to counter the spread of COVID-19.
2022 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) exported the first ultra-low sulfur diesel shipment to the Italian city of Naples. (end)
