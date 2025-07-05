European Partners Ready To Invest USD 400M In Municipal Rental Housing Project

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development, during a television broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

“We are currently in negotiations with the European Commission and the European Investment Bank. They have supported and confirmed their readiness to participate in this project. At this stage, we're talking about an initial investment of USD 400 million for the first ten pilot communities,” said Kuleba.

He noted that discussions are ongoing about where exactly these housing projects will be implemented. On the one hand, there is a public demand for the housing to be located closer to the regions where potential tenants originally lived, namely, areas near temporarily occupied territories or active combat zones. On the other hand, European partners prefer that the projects be located in communities closer to the European Union.

Kuleba also announced a joint project with the Mariupol City Council to build housing for internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Mariupol.

“We're launching construction of a new residential complex for displaced people from Mariupol in the town of Bila Tserkva. This residential area will combine two solutions: the construction of municipal rental housing, with apartments provided for use by IDPs; and a preferential mortgage program for those Mariupol residents ready to purchase housing. This is a pilot and experimental project for our country, and we plan to further develop and scale it,” said Kuleba.

He reminded that the project targets internally displaced persons, people whose homes remain in temporarily occupied territories, as well as families of fallen servicemen, teachers, medical workers, and others.

According to Kuleba, rental costs will depend on regional conditions and will be adjusted based on household income. The housing will come furnished, equipped with appliances, and will include basic repairs. The rent for a one-bedroom apartment is expected to be up to 5,000 UAH per month (approximately USD 125). The project includes the construction of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers has launched a pilot project to establish a municipal rental housing fund.