New Stratus COVID-19 Variant With Unique Hoarse Voice Symptom Spreads In UK


2025-07-05 03:08:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new coronavirus variant called "Stratus," characterized by a distinctive hoarse voice symptom, is spreading across the United Kingdom, Azernews reports, citing The Independent.

The "Stratus" variant has two subtypes, XFG and XFG.3, which currently account for approximately 30% of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Health experts warn that with declining immunity levels and a decrease in vaccination rates, the population may become more vulnerable to infection by this new strain. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to respond effectively.

