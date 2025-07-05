Dubai Chocolate Mania: 2.5 Million Bars Sold At Airports In 6 Months Top Brands Revealed

Grabbing a quick treat at the Dubai Duty Free before flying out? As millions of travellers pass through the airports, they consume millions of chocolates, in turn generating millions of revenue. In just the first half of 2025, Dh165 million worth of Dubai chocolates were sold, Dubai Duty Free CEO Ramesh Cidambi told Dubai Eye.

As much as 2.5 million bars of these UAE-based chocolates were sold, which accounted for 40 per cent of all confectionery. As these brands are UAE-based, the money goes back into the economy, Cidambi pointed out.

Take a look at the main brands that consumers got their hands on in the first six months of 2025 – L'ocali, FIX, Bateel, Al Nassma, Samha, I love Dubai.

FIX

The brand became synonymous to the term "Dubai chocolates" when it launched the viral pistachio kunafa chocolate which took the world by storm.

Globally, customers clamoured for a taste of the dessert sensation, several brands created dupes, but the authentic taste remains a UAE exclusive. Fix once teamed up with Dubai Crown Princ Sheikh Hamdan to craft a 'one-of-a-kind chocolate flavour tailored to his personal taste and love for a special ingredient, Halawt, a traditional Middle Eastern dessert.

The brand has since gone on to launch a new tropical flavour, named 'Time to Mango.'

L'ocali

This Dubai-born brand combines two key elements of UAE - heritage and luxury. With a collection of dates covered in 24k edible gold, it captures the UAE experience of finesse through-and-through. The brand sells a range of chocolate coated dates, dates with fillings such as pistachio, rose, and even orange peel.

It also boasts a range of gourmet chocolate which "captures the essence of Dubai opulence," along with Belgian truffles and Swiss chocolate.

Bateel

While Bateel opened its first cafe in Riyadh in 1991, it subsequently opened its first one in UAE in 1992. Much like the historical bond between Saudi Arabia and UAE, this chocolate brand is closely linked to the Emirates, with its headquarters located in Dubai.

According to its website, the word 'Bateel' refers to the young offshoot of a date palm that can be used to grow into a new tree. True to name, the brand is one of the pioneers of art of mixing the dry fruit with sweets, and Bateel says it "invented the date chocolate" in 2000.

From Gold Leaf date set to a Gulf Map set, the brand wraps dates in decadence; but it does not focus only on the dry fruit. Bateel has a range of artisanal wrapped chocolate from Brazil to the Dominican Republic, suitable for gifting, along with cookies that draw inspiration from flavours such as date dhibs and milk chocolate sesame praline.

Beyond chocolates, the brand forayed into the broader food sector with Cafe Bateel in 2007, now a popular spot among UAE residents. The menus "combine Middle Eastern essence with Mediterranean diversity." In 2023, Bateel launched Bateel El'an, a new culinary concept with cafe culture in a more compact format.

Al Nassma

Al Nassma's chocolate is famously made from a specific ingredient steeped in UAE tradition – camel milk. As Bedouins rode on the ship of the desert, these creatures became their companions and source of food too, with camel milk long serving as an important source of nutrition in the sands of Arabia.

Founded in 2008, Al Nassma is the UAE's first camel milk chocolate brand, established by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, according to Reuters.

In its early years, the brand said it aimed to be "the Godiva of the Middle East". It boasts a range of uniwue, "hollow figures" along with "caravan boxes", pralines, and chocolate bars.

Samha

Samha's chocolate-covered dates are also made from camel milk. The brand was launched in 2019 by Prime Chocolate, the parent company of Al Nassma, to diversify Al Nassma's travel retail offerings.

The bite-sized portions are a common sight at birthdays, gatherings, and children's parties – creating a core 'UAE' memory for the multiple nationalities that call the Emirates their home.

Samha has also embraced the pistachio kunafa flavour, with its own camel milk twist. While Al Nassma focuses on broad camel milk-based chocolate products, Samha is a specific niche, capitalising on the country's love for dates, camel milk, and pistachios.

I love Dubai

Thought pistachio kunafa was the most unique combination? You might have to think again. The 'I love Dubai' brand offers pistachio baklava chocolate, along with gahwa crunch and halwa rahash.

The brand offers local UAE flavours, with gahwa – the Emirati dialect word for Arabic coffee – being a symbol of UAE hospitality. Rahash, also known as halwa, is a traditional Middle Eastern dessert made from sesame seed paste, and found in various forms, such as plain, with pistachios, or as a filling in chocolates. It has a nutty, fudge-like texture and is a popular dessert to combine with tea or coffee.

Meanwhile, baklava is a sweet made of layers of filo dough filled with chopped nuts and syrup or honey.