Primrose Capital Secures ADGM Nod To Tap Gulf Family Offices

Primrose Capital Management has obtained in‐principle approval from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market, positioning itself for full licencing and regional expansion. The firm plans to recruit portfolio‐engineering and client‐coverage specialists in Abu Dhabi and aims to launch MENA‐domiciled feeder funds in the latter part of 2025.

With the Gulf family office sector estimated at approximately $500 billion, Primrose's data‐driven, machine‐learning strategies in global futures, options and digital-asset derivatives are being tailored to meet growing demand. Its flagship Global Multi‐Strategy and Digital Options programmes are expected to be accessible via its feeder funds in H2 2025.

Abu Dhabi is quickly establishing itself as a magnet for global asset managers. At ADGM, the number of registered firms rose over 32 per cent last year, with assets under management more than doubling. Financial giants including BlackRock, Morgan Stanley and Marshall Wace have all entered the market, while Circle received its own in‐principle nod to operate as a money‐services provider just weeks ago.

This upsurge reflects Abu Dhabi's strategic pivot from an oil‐dependent economy toward financial services. The emirate's comparative tax environment, adoption of English common law, and deep sovereign wealth pools have made it competitive with Dubai's DIFC, which remains the region's leading financial hub.

Primrose's entry mirrors a broader trend. PGIM and Nuveen both established ADGM offices in September 2024, following a surge of interest from international asset managers. PGIM, with approximately $1.3 trillion under management, launched its first Middle East office in Abu Dhabi; Nuveen, managing $1.2 trillion, followed closely. Barings, a US group with $421 billion AUM, has outlined plans to set up an Abu Dhabi office by end‐2025.

ADGM's regulatory environment, modelled on English common law, offers clarity and governance that global investors seek. Its transparent, technology‐focused rulebook is seen as a competitive advantage over other regional jurisdictions. Cost efficiency and strategic location-spanning Europe, Asia and Africa-further add to its appeal.

Primrose's CIO, Linus Ong, noted that ADGM's regulatory clarity“gives us the certainty to scale our platform while upholding the highest standards of governance and client protection”. The IPA is being regarded as a strong endorsement of the firm's quantitative, data‐driven model.

Establishing a physical presence through senior hires in Abu Dhabi aims to support Primrose's goal of bridging capital from Singapore and the Gulf-an increasingly common strategic posture among asset managers building in the region.

The broader context is one of escalating activity: the region's sovereign wealth funds, including ADIA, Mubadala and ADQ, invested more than $36 billion globally within the first three quarters of 2024. Combined with the entry of financial technology providers like Circle and Coinbase, this influx underlines Abu Dhabi's expanding role in both traditional and digital finance.

Primrose's plan to launch feeder vehicles domiciled in the MENA region caters directly to on‐shore regulatory and tax efficiencies, aligning with preferences of Gulf investors seeking accessible, compliant exposure to systematic trading strategies. This localised fund structure is gaining traction amid tightening global scrutiny over tax and cross-border investment structures.

As Primrose pursues its full financial services permission, the firm's trajectory aligns with ADGM's broader ambition to consolidate its standing as the“Capital of Capital”. Its arrival underscores a crescendo of institutional confidence in the emirate's regulatory environment and its capacity to host sophisticated, quant‐driven investment platforms. Continued expansion among major international asset managers appears all but inevitable as Abu Dhabi's financial ecosystem deepens.

