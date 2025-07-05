Epson Establishes First Manufacturing Facility In India

MENAFN - KNN India)Seiko Epson Corporation has officially inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in India, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy.

The new facility, located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, was established on Friday in partnership with manufacturing partner RIKUN and is expected to generate 200 direct employment opportunities.

The Chennai facility will specialize in the production of ink tank printers, with operations scheduled to begin in October 2025.

The company has outlined plans to manufacture 20,000 units per month once the facility reaches full operational capacity, according to an official company statement.

Global President Junkichi Yoshida described the inauguration as a historic moment for Epson, emphasizing India's strategic importance to the company's growth trajectory.

He cited the country's rapidly expanding economy, demographic advantages with its young population, and advancing digital infrastructure as key factors that present substantial opportunities for innovation and market leadership.

The facility will initially concentrate on producing Epson's EcoTank printer series.

However, Yoshida indicated that the company may consider expanding its manufacturing scope to include components and other products in the future, suggesting potential for broader operational development at the Chennai location.

As part of its long-term strategy for the Indian market, Epson plans to strengthen its presence through expanded market reach and increased investment in human resources and research and development activities.

The company's India operations have demonstrated strong financial performance, with Epson India recording a turnover exceeding Rs 2,500 crore in the fiscal year 2025.

The company has projected revenues of over Rs 2,900 crore for the current fiscal year, indicating continued growth momentum in the region.

