New High-Paying AI Jobs Are Emerging And They Didn't Exist Five Years Ago

The creation of new AI careers: 4 high-paying jobs that didn't even exist five years ago

July 5, 2025 by David Edwards

As artificial intelligence continues to transform nearly every sector of the economy, it's not just machines that are evolving – job markets are too.

While fears of AI replacing workers still dominate headlines, a quieter revolution is under way: the rapid emergence of entirely new, high-paying roles built around leveraging, managing, and guiding AI systems.

Experts at software development firm Azumo have identified four distinct AI-powered professions that didn't exist just five years ago. These roles offer six-figure salaries and represent the cutting edge of human–AI collaboration – not competition.

1. Prompt engineer

Salary range: $100,000 to $300,000+

Prompt engineers are the architects behind AI's responses. Since the launch of GPT-3 in 2020, these professionals have become crucial in shaping the way large language models interpret and generate output.

Combining linguistic precision with technical insight, they craft prompts that produce reliable, targeted results – whether for code generation, marketing content, or data analysis.

2. MLOps engineer

Salary range: $120,000 to $200,000+

As AI models grow more powerful, deploying and maintaining them has become a specialty of its own. Enter the MLOps engineer – a role that emerged around 2019 to ensure AI systems run smoothly, reliably, and at scale.

These professionals manage the full lifecycle of machine learning models, including integration with software infrastructure, monitoring for drift or bias, and maintaining performance under real-world conditions.

3. AI ethics specialist

Salary range: $130,000 to $250,000+

AI systems increasingly influence decisions in areas like hiring, lending, and legal compliance. To prevent harm and promote fairness, AI ethics specialists have stepped in.

Emerging as a formal role after 2020, these experts scrutinize data use, algorithmic bias, and compliance with privacy and human rights standards. Their work is essential to making AI systems trustworthy, explainable, and legally sound.

4. AI product and workflow designer

Salary range: $110,000 to $180,000+

From smart chatbots to AI-driven dashboards, someone has to design how people interact with these tools. That's the job of the AI product and workflow designer, a role that gained traction in 2021.

Combining user experience (UX) design, process optimization, and an understanding of AI capabilities, these designers create intuitive, efficient, and effective human-AI interactions – turning complex models into usable solutions.

Building careers with AI, not against it

The growth of these roles underscores a vital truth: AI isn't just replacing jobs – it's creating new ones that require uniquely human judgment, creativity, and oversight.

From prompt engineering to ethical review, these professions point toward a future where human skills are not only relevant but essential in guiding AI to deliver real-world value.

For those willing to upskill, the AI-driven economy isn't a threat – it's an opportunity.