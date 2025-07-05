The Battle Between The Masked Begins In The Vermilion Mask Anime Adaptation

© Nabana Naba, Dr, SHONENGAHOSHA /“The Vermilion Mask” Production Committee

The Acclaimed Manga Leaps From Page to Screen With an Anime Adaptation From Powerhouse Team YTV and 100studio

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-awaited anime adaptation of The Vermilion Mask, the acclaimed manga series serialized in YOUNGKING OURS (Shonengahosha), is officially in production. This explosive new series brings to life a dark, emotional, and action-packed saga set in a world where enchanted masks bestow unimaginable power and unbearable consequences.

At the center of the story is Peru, a young apprentice mask maker who loses control under the influence of a cursed mask, slaying both his master and comrades in a tragic outburst. Wracked with guilt, Peru sets off on a journey to destroy the legendary masks his master once crafted, crossing paths with unlikely allies and deadly foes. What unfolds is a gripping battle for redemption, as both the fate of Peru's soul and the world itself hang in the balance.

To commemorate the anime adaptation announcement, a PV for the original manga has been released. Additionally, the newly released PV captures the tense moment Peru prepares to don his mask against an approaching foe, offering a powerful glimpse into the action and emotional stakes that await. Produced by global animation label 100studio (WOW Studio), the anime boasts an all-star creative lineup:



Director: Tetsuaki Watanabe (Blue Lock, Season 1)

Assistant Director: Gai Hazako

Series Composition: Daisuke Ohigashi (Fate/strange Fake)

Story Supervision: Nabana Naba, Dr. Poro

Character Design・Story Supervision: Hisashi Higashijima (Mashle: Magic and Muscles)

Sound Director: Fumiyuki Goh (Kaiju No.8, Overlord)

Music: Arisa Okehazama (Jujutsu Kaisen, The Apothecary Diaries) Animation Production: 100studio

View the PV HERE:

To commemorate the announcement, special illustrations from original creator Dr. Poro and manga artist Nabana Naba have been released, expressing their gratitude to fans for their continued support.

STAFF COMMENTS

Dr. Poro (Original Story Author)

"An anime adaptation-this is thanks to every reader who's supported us along the way. I hope you'll enjoy watching Peru and the others come to life on screen. I'll keep doing my best to bring you even more exciting developments in the story!"

Nabana Naba (Manga Artist)

"Thank you! Thank you! Whether you discovered 'The Vermilion Mask' through the manga or the anime, I truly believe you'll enjoy what we've created! I'm deeply grateful to the production team for their heartfelt involvement in this project! It would make me so happy if we can all enjoy 'The Vermilion Mask' together! Yoropiku!"

Tetsuaki Watanabe (Director)

"Hello, I'm Tetsuaki Watanabe, the director of the upcoming anime adaptation of The Vermillion Mask.

"I've been a huge fan of the original manga for a long time, and I was so determined to bring it to life as an anime myself that I persistently pitched the idea to 100studio-and thanks to their support, the project has become a reality. I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved! The series has a unique and fascinating premise, unlike anything else-masks that grant their wearers special abilities-and the story constantly keeps you on the edge of your seat. Each mask becomes the centerpiece of gripping drama, where richly compelling characters clash with their own motives, inner conflicts, and schemes. As a reader and fan myself, I've been following the series from the very beginning!

"For the anime adaptation, we've worked closely with the original creators, Dr and Nabana Naba, who have been directly involved in story development and scripting from the early stages. Thanks to this collaboration, the anime will be something both longtime fans and newcomers alike can fully enjoy.

"We've assembled a team of talented young creators-many of whom are fans of the original manga-and are pouring our passion into the production every single day!

"Please look forward to the epic adventure of Peru and his journey surrounding the masks!"

Hiroya Nakata (Producer, Yomiuri TV)

"I still vividly remember the thrill I felt when I first read the original manga―it was so exciting, I immediately reached out to Shonengahosha. I'm thrilled we can finally announce the anime adaptation!"

Earlier today at Anime Expo 2025, fans got an exclusive first look at the debut subtitled teaser for The Vermilion Mask during the YTV Group Industry Panel, held in Room 408AB. The panel, titled "2025 Anime Line-Up Sneak Peek: ytv animation & YTE, highlighted YTV's upcoming slate of anime, with The Vermilion Mask receiving major fan buzz following the teaser reveal. Known for producing beloved titles like Inuyasha and Detective Conan, YTV also featured appearances from the Ascendance of a Bookworm production team, alongside special giveaways and programming announcements.

SERIES SYNOPSIS

The Mask of the Warrior God, the Mask of the Spider, the Mask of the Flame Dragon, the Mask of Courage, the Vermilion Mask―

"The "masks" grant power to those who wear them.

Sometimes they unlock limitless potential―other times, they unleash unimaginable calamity.

Peru, apprentice to the legendary mask artisan Gaston Lou,

loses control when possessed by the "Mask of the Warrior God."

In his frenzied state, he accidentally kills both his companions and his master.

Crushed by despair, Peru resolves to destroy every mask crafted by his late master, now scattered across the world.

He embarks on a journey of atonement, confronting the weight of his sins.

"Calling it atonement probably makes it sound noble,

but let's be real―it's nothing that fancy."

Encounters with friends, clashes with formidable foes―.

The Mask Battle Fantasy Begins!

MANGA INFORMATION

Title: The Vermilion Mask

Original Story: Dr. Poro

Art: Nabana Naba

Publisher: Shonengahosha (YOUNGKING OURS)

Volumes: Volumes 1–7 available now; Volume 8 releases July 7, 2025

"The Vermilion Mask" Volumes 1 through 4 are now available digitally on Orange.

OFFICIAL LINKS



Website (JP):

Website (EN): en/

X (JP): X (EN):

COPYRIGHT INFORMATION

Full Form: © Nabana Naba, Dr, SHONENGAHOSHA / "The Vermilion Mask" Production Committee

Short Form: © N,D,S/VMP

Additional Assets

HERE

SOURCE YTV

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED