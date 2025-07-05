Baradar Urges Azerbaijan To Facilitate Afghan Exports Via Baku Port

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has urged Azerbaijani officials to facilitate Afghanistan's exports through the Baku International Sea Port.

The deputy premier visited the Baku International Sea Port in Azerbaijan, his office said in a statement.

Baradar closely examined the port's facilities and transport process, and requested Azerbaijani authorities to provide necessary support for facilitating Afghan exports through the port.

The statement added:“During the visit, the officials of the Baku International Sea Port and the railway department stated that the port, which lies along the Lapis Lazuli Corridor, is ready to export Afghanistan's industrial products, minerals and agricultural goods to Turkey and Europe.”

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani officials also expressed readiness to transport Afghan commercial goods to Russia via railway through Iran.

The statement further noted that both sides formed joint technical committees to assess existing facilities and transport routes to enable mutual trade and transit through the port and ease the export of Afghan goods.

Based on information from the Economic Office, the Baku International Sea Port currently has the annual capacity to handle 15 million tonnes of cargo, which is expected to increase to 25 million tonnes in the future.

