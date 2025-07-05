403
Wang Yi Urges Diplomacy Over Conflict in Iran
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized that warfare is "not a solution" to the Iranian nuclear matter, criticizing Israel's actions against Iran as "preemptive strikes apparently lack legitimacy."
During a shared press briefing with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris, Wang remarked: "Iranian nuclear issue could have served as a model for resolving international disputes through dialogue and negotiation. However, it is now triggering a new round of the Middle East crisis."
China "regrets" the unfolding events, Wang noted, as per a declaration from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Wang highlighted that Beijing's position on the matter is "clear and consistent," underlining that China "attaches importance to the repeated public commitments made by Iran's top leader that Iran will not develop nuclear weapons."
The Chinese diplomat urged all concerned sides to "speed up negotiations on a new international agreement to settle the Iranian nuclear issue and place Iran's nuclear activities completely under the strict supervision and protection of the International Atomic Energy Agency."
He cautioned that "the recent military conflict between Israel and Iran should not be repeated."
Wang further criticized the United States, stating it "has set a negative precedent by openly bombing the nuclear facilities of a sovereign nation."
He also addressed the broader regional dynamics, insisting that resolving the Iranian nuclear dispute requires attention to "the core of the Middle East problem, namely the Palestinian issue."
